CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — A woman has new hope that justice will be served in the death of a loved one, 20 years after she died.

The family of Fern Franco believes a respiratory therapist who worked at the hospital in Chillicothe, Missouri, is responsible for her death. So does the Livingston County prosecutor who charged 41-year-old Jennifer Hall with first-degree murder in Franco’s death last week.

Hall worked at a medical center in Chillicothe in May 2002. Court documents show she was at work on May 18 when Franco died.

Fern was one of 18 patents who experienced unexpected cardiac emergencies at the hospital during Hall’s five-month employment. Franco and eight other patients died. According to court documents, the number of cases spiked during that time.

Fern’s granddaughter, April Franco, was 24 years old when she died.

“She happened to be the ninth victim, and in the hospital, they had too many ‘blue codes,’ which means too many deaths,” Franco said.

She followed the investigation and developments in the case through her father, Arlen, over the past 20 years. He died in November.

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else, and that was my dad’s major thing. I’m doing this for him, and the families. They deserve justice,” Franco said.

But to get justice, authorities first need to find Hall. Hall is not currently in custody, but a judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

Investigators believe she may still be in the Kansas City area, and could be using the last name Semaboye.

Anyone who has information about Hall and where she may be living is asked to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at (660) 664-0515.