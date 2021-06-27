Dead body recovered from vehicle, two people rescued from flood waters in Clinton County

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Clinton County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office rescued two people from flood waters and recovered a dead body from a vehicle Saturday morning.

Deputies and the Gower Fire Water Rescue Team were called to NW County Line Road on calls of a water rescue for a vehicle in the flood waters.

No information is available for the victim at this time.

Once flood waters receded, Clinton County Coroner Lee Hanks and Sheriff Larry Fish waded into the water to recover the vehicle.

The incident continues to be investigated and FOX4 will update the story when details become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now