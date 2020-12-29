Body found in Osage Beach mall parking lot, officials confirm

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — According to the Camden County Sheriffs Office, deputies found a dead body in the parking lot of the Osage Beach Outlet Marketplace at approximately 11 a.m. on December 29, 2020.

Deputies told Ozarks First they found the body in a vehicle tied to an active missing person investigation.

Deputies said they are currently unsure if the body is the missing person.

The Sheriff’s Office said they do not suspect foul play.

A press release from the Osage Beach Police Department said they suspect this death is a possible suicide. Detectives will continue to investigate this case.