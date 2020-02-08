Crystal Bridges new exhibit features a conceptual artist’s work

Ar. — Crystal Bridges welcomes a new exhibit featuring conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas.

“All Things Being Equal” combines familiar images from sports and advertising with the history of art and politics.

Raising awareness in the ongoing struggle for social justice and civil rights.​

Associate curator of temporary art, Allison Glenn, says Hank’s life experiences helped shape his art today.​

“He’s so smart in the way he uses these visual strategies that we’ve come to understand and trust,” Glenn said. “And shift the way that we receive information.”​

More than 90 pieces of art are on display.​

You can check out the exhibit starting Saturday, Feb. 8, through April 20.​