Crowder College New President Profile

NEOSHO, Mo. — There’s a new president in charge at Crowder College and she says she already sees a lot to like on campus.

Dr. Katricia Pierson is wrapping up her first week on campus.

A native of Jay, Oklahoma, she’s now getting a firsthand perspective on a college she’s known for quite a while.

“I had two brothers go to school here and I have a nephew who graduated from here,” said Katricia Pierson, Crowder President.

Dr. Pierson is no stranger to the campus and that gave her a headstart as she takes over as president at Crowder College.

Dr. Pierson has worked in higher education in Oklahoma and Arkansas and says Missouri has an edge.

“There’s much more support for higher education here than I’ve seen in other states and and I applaud the legislature, the governor, Governor Parsons, for the support, the financial support that they’re providing. And it does take money to be innovative to really be able to pivot quickly.”

And that’s a goal for her – staying nimble with the right programming to benefit students.

“E-commerce, supply chain management, logistics warehousing, just even global competencies, global communication competencies are things that I think would benefit our students, but it will benefit our region.”

Pierson adds she’s enjoying getting to know both the campus itself, and Neosho as a whole.

“It’s a very friendly community. And if we needed anything during the move, people have just offered to help me even unloading a U-Haul trailer. People were there to help and I love that community spirit.”

She’s also looking outside of Neosho, planning to start visiting each of the satellite locations.

Dr. Pierson takes over from Dr. Glenn Coltharp, who will continue in an advisory role until July.