COVID-19 in Arkansas: Vaccinations top 8,700 on Easter holiday

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health released the April 5 COVID-19 update showing that vaccine distribution continued over the holiday weekend as active cases continue declining.

The ADH reported 44 new cases for a total of 331,098 cases. The ADH reported 1,607 active cases, which is down 125 from Sunday.

There were 145 hospitalized, which is unchanged from Sunday; 23 on ventilators, which is down 1 from Sunday.

5 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,648.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 7

Lonoke, 6

Mississippi, 6

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: