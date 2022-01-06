COVID-19 in Arkansas: Third day in a row for new records in daily cases, hospitalizations increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – COVID-19 continues to set new records in Arkansas, with new highs in the number of new and active cases set Thursday, while hospitalizations also increased significantly.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case count has increased 137% in just one week. The active case count continues to rise, climbing by 6,015 to 44,169 from the previous day, the ADH reported.

There were 7,787 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 596,409.

The data from the ADH show that the number of deaths increased by 22 to 9,278 in the Thursday report.

According to the data, the number of hospitalizations in the state continue to surge, going up by 73 cases in 24 hours. There are 892 Arkansans currently in the hospital due to COVID-19.

The number of patients in the ICU increased by 11 from the previous day, the data show. There are currently 268 patients in the ICU.

The figures show that the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1, lowering that number to 127.

Gov. Hutchinson said in a tweet Thursday that over 86% of hospitalizations have been unvaccinated people.

As of last count, over 86% of COVID hospitalizations have been unvaccinated. Over 81% of new cases are also among the unvaccinated. While we continue to deal with the increased hospitalizations from Omicron, the vaccine is needed to help slow this increase. pic.twitter.com/cNsVr4fDTl — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 6, 2022

The state saw 9,331 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, the ADH reported. There are now 1,513,393 fully immunized Arkansans and 359,775 Arkansans with partial immunity.