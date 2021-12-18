COVID-19 in Arkansas: More Arkansans receive third vaccine dose, active cases continue to climb

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of Arkansans getting their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine jumped by more than 2,000 on Saturday as the number of active cases continues to edge closer to 8,000 again.

There were 816 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Arkansas on Saturday by the ADH. That brings the state’s total COVID-19 cases to 543,242 since the pandemic began.

The ADH reported 186 new active cases, bringing the total to 7,906. Of the active cases, 76.2% are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

There were 12 deaths reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 8,942. In Arkansas, 85.2% of COVID-19 related deaths since Feb. 1 are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

There are currently 516 people hospitalized for COVID-19 complications in Arkansas, which is 22 less than the previous day. There are four more people on vents, though, bringing that total up to 94. There are three fewer people in Arkansas intensive care units, bringing that number down to 208.

Since Feb. 1, 87.2% of hospitalizations have been among people who are not fully vaccinated.

There were 12,209 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given out Saturday.

“I am encouraged to see vaccinations in large numbers each day with another 12,000 doses given out in the last 24 hours,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “We must continue this push as it is the best way to combat against the incoming Omicron variant.”

The number of fully immunized Arkansans climbed by 2,137 to 1,487,337. That means 52.3% of the Arkansas population ages 5 and older are now fully immunized.

Partially immunized Arkansans went up by 1,430 to 341,067. That means 12% of the population ages 5 and older are partially immunized.

There were also 6,493 Arkansans who received their third dose, bringing that number up to 391,213.