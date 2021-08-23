COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations, patients on ventilators increase, active cases drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Arkansas continued to set records Monday even as the state saw a significant decrease in active cases.

According to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 12 more patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 349.

Hospitalizations from the virus increased by 42 putting the total at 1,411 patients in the state with COVID-19, with 558 patients requiring ICU treatment.

The active case count dropped by 1,802 putting the total at 23,576. The ADH reported 986 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 436,242.

Health officials also said Arkansas saw 30 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 6,704.

State data shows that the top age group seeing an increase in cases in the last 24 hours are those between the ages of 25-34 with 172 new cases.

The number of Arkansans fully immunized now stands at 1,165,943 an increase of 3,309 in the last 24 hours. The number of partially immunized Arkansans decreased by 1,178 in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 350,236.