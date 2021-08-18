COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations drop for second day, August death total tops prior 3 months combined

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Arkansas decreased for the second straight day on Wednesday, though new data shows just how deadly this month has been in the fight against the virus.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 26 more deaths among patients with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total for the state to 6,565.

For August, that total now sits at 424, with 13 days left in the month. From May through July, Arkansas saw 402 deaths, with more than half of that total in July.

Hospitalizations decreased by 38, putting the total at 1,372 patients in the state with COVID-19. ADH officials said there are two fewer patients on ventilators in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 326.

The ADH also reported 2,685 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 425,551. The active case count went up five to 23,788.

State data shows that the top two age groups seeing an increase in cases in the last 24 hours are those between the ages of 25-34 and those 35-44.

The number of Arkansans fully immunized now stands at 1,140,557an increase of 5,196 in the last 24 hours. The number of partially immunized Arkansans increased by 137 in the last 24 hours, putting the total at 354,567.