COVID-19 in Arkansas: Holiday weekend still seeing steady rise in active cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active cases from COVID-19 in Arkansas is still seeing a steady rise just after the holiday weekend.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported data on Monday showing there were 981 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 551,394 since the pandemic began. The data showed that the number of active cases in the state jumped by 146 to 10,088 in the last day.

The data also showed that there are now 9,081 Arkansans who have lost their life due to COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day.

The figures also showed 519 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, a rise of 37 in the last 24 hours, while the number of patients on ventilators ticked up by 11 and now sits at 107. The number of patients in ICU is at 188.

In the last 24 hours, 1,248 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully vaccinated rose to 1,498,793.