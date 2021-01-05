COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson to speak after a record-setting week of post-holiday cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a week of record-high hospitalizations and a drastic jump in new cases after the holidays, Governor Hutchinson is announced today another record day of current hospitalizations and patients on ventilators.

Hutchinson said the Arkansas Department of Health has added 4,107 new cases, making the total number 238,888. There were 36 new deaths within the past 24 hours, making the total number of deaths due to the virus 3,836.

Hospitalizations over that same period rose by 27, totaling 1,323 current hospitalizations, with 12 new patients on ventilators, with 224 patients total currently using ventilators.

The state also is seeing a rise in numbers of front line workers receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, with 134,435 does currently in the state and37,884 people having taken the vaccine.

