COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson announces highest number of COVID-19 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Monday 53 deaths in a single day due to COVID-19; making it the highest single day count since the pandemic began in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health saying those added numbers brings us to 2,713 deaths this year.

We now have 1,118 new cases and 18,057 active cases. Hospitalizations now stand at 1,053, which is down 23 from Sunday, and 182 on ventilators, with an increase of 3.

Top counties with new cases are Washington (153) Pulaski (137) Greene (97) Benton (80) and Sebastian (53).

“Yesterday recorded our highest total number of deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This high number of our friends and neighbors losing their lives is a tough reminder of our responsibility to follow the public health guidelines each day. “said Gov. Hutchinson, “Tomorrow, I will be in Saline County meeting with community leaders on local strategies.”

