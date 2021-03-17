COVID-19 in Arkansas: Actives cases continue to decline as state enters first full day of Phase 1-C vaccination plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to the Arkansas Department of Health and Gov. Hutchinson, active cases continue to fall across the state while the supply of the vaccine continues to increase and 14,039 more doses were given out in the last 24 hours.

The ADH is reporting 272,869 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 309,028 people have been fully immunized.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 325 new cases for a total of 327,781.

The ADH also reported 2,808 active cases a decrease of 67 from Tuesday. There are 260 hospitalized, which is up 3 from Tuesday, and 54 on ventilators, which is down 4 from Tuesday.

14 deaths were added today, for a total of 5,507.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 35

Washington, 35

Benton, 22

Sebastian, 20

Miller, 13

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: