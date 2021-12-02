COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations continue upward trend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas climbed to their highest numbers since mid-October, with hospitalizations also continuing to rise.

New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed there were 6,585 active cases of the virus reported Thursday, up 694 from the previous day.

The ADH data also showed new cases went up by 1,226, pushing up the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas during the pandemic to 530,994.

Currently, 432 patients are hospitalized from the virus, nine more since Wednesday. There were 176 Arkansans in the state’s intensive care units, an increase of five from the previous count, and 78 people on ventilators, four more than the previous day.

The Thursday data also showed that the number of deaths increased by six to 8,693 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 11,207 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans.

The number of fully immunized Arkansans went up to 1,448,597, while the number of state residents partially vaccinated is now 328,745.