COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases creep toward 2,000 as Gov. calls for more vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 updated numbers for April 28.

More than 18,000 doses of the vaccine were given out in the last 24 hours according to the report.

The ADH reported 291 new cases for a total of 335,289.

There are 1,908 active cases, which is an increase of 64; 165 hospitalized, which is up 8 from Tuesday; 27 on ventilators, which is up 1 from Tuesday

One new death was added today, for a total of 5,726.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Washington, 43

Benton, 34

Pulaski, 28

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: