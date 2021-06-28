COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Barton County, Missouri

LAMAR, Mo. — The Barton County Health Department says they have confirmed that a resident tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The health department announced the identification Monday morning following a confirmation from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The Delta variant was first identified in India and has spread to over 80 countries, including the U.S. where it represents 20% infections. According to The Associated Press, the Delta variant is predicted to become the dominant type as its mutations allow it to be more easily transmissible.

The DHSS encourages eligible residents to get the vaccines as they have shown to be effective at protecting fully vaccinated people from the variant.