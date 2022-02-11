The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death ratesâ€”especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 4 reached 897,885 COVID-19-related deaths and 76 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 41.9% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Missouri using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Feb. 3, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (14,543 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 261 (93 total deaths)

— 8.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,172 (7,904 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#49. Holt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (1,802 fully vaccinated)

— 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 568 (25 total deaths)

— 98.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,462 (989 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#48. Marion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (11,664 fully vaccinated)

— 24.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (111 total deaths)

— 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,930 (7,683 total cases)

— 22.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#47. Webster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (16,433 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 326 (129 total deaths)

— 14.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,408 (8,476 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#46. Pettis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (17,568 fully vaccinated)

— 23.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (141 total deaths)

— 16.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,772 (11,335 total cases)

— 22.2% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#45. Sullivan County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.7% (2,541 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (19 total deaths)

— 9.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,704 (1,626 total cases)

— 21.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#44. Howard County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (4,232 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (22 total deaths)

— 23.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,718 (2,072 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#43. Livingston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (6,436 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 565 (86 total deaths)

— 97.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,959 (3,496 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#42. Mississippi County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (5,584 fully vaccinated)

— 22.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (52 total deaths)

— 38.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,693 (2,991 total cases)

— 3.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#41. Scott County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (16,281 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 374 (143 total deaths)

— 30.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,173 (10,402 total cases)

— 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#40. St. Francois County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (28,572 fully vaccinated)

— 21.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 382 (257 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,387 (17,736 total cases)

— 20.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#39. Dade County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (3,218 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 503 (38 total deaths)

— 75.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,802 (1,346 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#38. Phelps County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.6% (19,008 fully vaccinated)

— 21.7% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (216 total deaths)

— 69.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,423 (9,549 total cases)

— 2.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#37. Gentry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.7% (2,808 fully vaccinated)

— 21.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (28 total deaths)

— 49.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,167 (2,048 total cases)

— 42.3% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#36. Maries County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (3,731 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (28 total deaths)

— 12.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,546 (1,526 total cases)

— 19.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#35. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (3,728 fully vaccinated)

— 20.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (38 total deaths)

— 53.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,843 (2,061 total cases)

— 8.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#34. Cooper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (7,699 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (72 total deaths)

— 42.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,548 (3,993 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#33. Barry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (15,564 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (105 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,665 (6,322 total cases)

— 19.4% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#32. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (97,984 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 237 (533 total deaths)

— 17.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,097 (51,988 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#31. Ste. Genevieve County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (7,882 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (36 total deaths)

— 29.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,582 (3,504 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#30. Adair County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (11,142 fully vaccinated)

— 19.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (58 total deaths)

— 19.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,574 (5,214 total cases)

— 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#29. Camden County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (20,635 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (165 total deaths)

— 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,296 (8,935 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#28. Lafayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (14,653 fully vaccinated)

— 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (112 total deaths)

— 19.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,780 (7,451 total cases)

— 4.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#27. Linn County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (5,351 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (61 total deaths)

— 79.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,136 (2,281 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#26. Henry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (9,807 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (74 total deaths)

— 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,936 (5,442 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#25. Christian County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (39,781 fully vaccinated)

— 17.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (227 total deaths)

— 10.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,305 (19,761 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#24. Saline County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (10,333 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (95 total deaths)

— 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,541 (6,041 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#23. Shelby County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (2,727 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (14 total deaths)

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,216 (1,436 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#22. Callaway County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (20,664 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (105 total deaths)

— 17.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,410 (11,369 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#21. Jasper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (56,091 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (475 total deaths)

— 37.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,458 (32,101 total cases)

— 20.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#20. Clinton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (9,435 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 530 (108 total deaths)

— 85.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,877 (4,460 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#19. Benton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (9,121 fully vaccinated)

— 13.8% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (85 total deaths)

— 52.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,048 (3,898 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#18. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (5,498 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (50 total deaths)

— 51.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,860 (2,294 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#17. Cape Girardeau County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (37,532 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (215 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,373 (17,646 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#16. Nodaway County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.8% (10,554 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (41 total deaths)

— 35.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,742 (5,687 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#15. Carroll County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (4,180 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (42 total deaths)

— 69.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,646 (2,139 total cases)

— 12.5% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#14. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (141,214 fully vaccinated)

— 11.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (895 total deaths)

— 6.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,764 (66,718 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#13. Pulaski County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (25,774 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (106 total deaths)

— 29.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,137 (8,489 total cases)

— 26.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#12. Gasconade County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (7,356 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 632 (93 total deaths)

— 121.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,617 (3,179 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#11. Cass County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (53,340 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (262 total deaths)

— 13.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,258 (23,545 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#10. Cole County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (39,550 fully vaccinated)

— 5.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (255 total deaths)

— 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,155 (19,305 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#9. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (131,443 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (325 total deaths)

— 54.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,032 (25,075 total cases)

— 54.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#8. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (55,328 fully vaccinated)

— 2.2% lower vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (303 total deaths)

— 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,041 (21,876 total cases)

— 4.0% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#7. Atchison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (2,802 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 369 (19 total deaths)

— 29.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,663 (1,217 total cases)

— 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#6. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (388,941 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 301 (2,118 total deaths)

— 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,338 (199,221 total cases)

— 29.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#5. Platte County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (57,889 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 79 (83 total deaths)

— 72.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,157 (9,562 total cases)

— 58.2% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#4. St. Louis city

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (169,790 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (710 total deaths)

— 17.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,020 (54,164 total cases)

— 17.7% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#3. St. Charles County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.0% (241,046 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (813 total deaths)

— 29.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,648 (91,051 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#2. Boone County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.4% (108,944 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (217 total deaths)

— 58.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,990 (41,488 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Missouri

#1. St. Louis County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (617,817 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% higher vaccination rate than Missouri

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (3,005 total deaths)

— 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Missouri

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,395 (212,711 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Missouri