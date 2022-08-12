SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A recent study shows Missouri is one of the most affordable states for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Insurance company ValuePenguin used resources from the American Council on Aging, SeniorLiving.org, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to rank the quality and cost of long-term care in each state.

There are two areas where Missouri ranked highest: while Texas was shown to have the most affordable price for nursing homes, Missouri came in second. According to the study, the average yearly cost for a nursing home stay is $63,145 in the state.

Missouri, however, ranked number one for the most affordable assisted living facilities, with an average cost of $36,000 per year, according to the study. South and North Dakota ranked second and third place behind Missouri for affordable assisted living costs.

To put those costs into perspective, according to the study, the average cost of nursing home care in the most expensive states of Alaska, Connecticut and New York ranged between $153,300 and $378,140.

Other findings of the study ranked Arizona as the best state for long-term care and the District of Columbia as the worst state. The study ranked states based on cost, access and quality of care. The quality of care was based on how many nursing staff hours per resident, the number of emergency room visits residents need and how many residents need more care than when they arrived.

Missouri ranked third overall in quality of care because of the low cost of services. The average pay for a home health care aide in the state is $25,520 annually. Missouri also ranked third for accessibility of care, ranking behind Arizona and Idaho.

You can read more about the study and its methodology here.