Cosmic Cavern, discovered 175 years ago, plans to celebrate

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There is a privately-owned limestone show cave near Berryville that is celebrating its 175th year since being discovered.

Cosmic Cavern, which has had a few different names over the years, is just north of Berryville in the mountains of Indian Creek. It is the state’s largest privately-owned cave.

The celebration takes place Friday, September 4, ($15 for adults and $7.50 for children) with a guided tour through the cave.

The location straddles Eureka Springs, Arkansas and Branson, Missouri.

It was discovered in 1845, developed in 1927 and today offers walking, group, and wild tours. The temp stays at 64 degrees, however, humidity can get up to 96%. “It is the perfect temperature no matter what season of the year you visit,” according to its website.

In 1845, prospector John Moore and his two sons discovered the cave while looking for lead in the Indian Creek mountains. They did not find lead, but instead found a cave and named it after themselves.

In 1880, after the Moores, other explorers found a chamber and discovered a lake. In the same year, the Ewell family homesteaded above the cave and mined “cave onyx,” according to the press release.

By the early 1900s, the cave onyx was shipped by train to the Ford factory where the product became the gear-shift knob for the Model A.

Cave tours were offered in 1927.

A new owner, Randy Langhover, in 1980 discovered more than 1,000 feet of the cave and another subterranean lake. This doubled the cave tour and the new chamber was named the, “Oh My God” room because those were the words Langhover said upon his discovery, according to the press release.