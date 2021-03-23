Cosmetology students give haircuts to homeless

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Five stylists gave haircuts to the homeless in Benton County, Arkansas.

The stylists from The Academy of Professional Cosmetology gave the haircuts for free thanks to cosmetology student Bryon Blackmon, the one who came up with the idea.

Every time I get my hair cut, I feel like I can take on the world, and so I just if I can give anyone that feeling,” said Makenzie Meyer, student of the cosmetology school.

Amanda Muro, a resident at Salvation Army, said the pandemic has made something as simple as getting a haircut an out of reach expense.

“Right now, a lot of people are struggling, wondering if they’ll find a place to live or if they’re getting another job, so today is a day to make everyone feel extra special,” said Muro.

Students involved were happy to lend their skills to help those in need.