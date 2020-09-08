Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials give update on COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) -- A local artist creates a song for kids to help them remember important steps to stay safe during the pandemic. The artist behind the song said on average he spends about 12 hours a day in his music studio, so when he heard about students heading back to school – he thought of a song to help prepare kids for the new normal.

Little Rock native Braelon Leniear has been involved with music most of his life, that’s why many people know him better as Brae Leni – a local artist. Leniear said he was a teacher in the Little Rock School District and recently former students have been on his mind, as a result of the pandemic.