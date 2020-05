LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that the state saw the largest single-day increase of coronavirus cases.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 5,458 total cases of the virus and 110 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 455 cases.

The state’s coronavirus death toll increased by three, the governor announced Wednesday.

