Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson announces 12 additional deaths, 468 positive PCR and antigen tests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday afternoon there are an additional 12 deaths and 468 positive PCR and antigen tests.

Out of the 468 positive tests, 398 were positive PCR tests and 70 were positive antigen tests.

That brings the state’s total to 66,804 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 940 deaths, according to Governor Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson said there were 4,900 PCR tests and 430 antigen tests conducted on Wednesday. This means there were 5,330 total tests completed Wednesday.

According to the governor, the cumulative positivity rate is 8.3%

Governor Hutchinson said the positivity rate for the antigen tests is 15.4%.

Hutchinson said the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state has decreased by 19, bringing the current total to 392.

Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said 79 people are on ventilators across the state due to the virus, which is a decrease of three.

The governor also announced Thursday that Friday will be the last daily news briefing. Governor Hutchinson said there will be briefings weekly or as needed.

Hutchinson said state officials have done 143 updates.

The governor said he and Dr. Romero will have daily meetings about the coronavirus.

On Friday, the daily news conference will be in Mena.

You can watch the news conference above.

LATEST POSTS: