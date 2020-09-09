Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials give update on COVID-19 response

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Wednesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 66,021 total COVID-19 cases and 917 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

On Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas has joined a multi-state purchasing agreement with the Rockefeller Foundation to buy a larger volume of antigen tests.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said the state is ready to send out the new $300 unemployment benefits, but officials are waiting to see where the funding stream is coming from.

You can watch the daily briefing live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

