LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Wednesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Wednesday morning, there are 66,021 total COVID-19 cases and 917 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
On Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas has joined a multi-state purchasing agreement with the Rockefeller Foundation to buy a larger volume of antigen tests.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said the state is ready to send out the new $300 unemployment benefits, but officials are waiting to see where the funding stream is coming from.
You can watch the daily briefing live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials give update on COVID-19 response
- Barbie reveals new doll for “Día de Muertos” collection
- Koda, longtime bear resident at Turpentine Creek, dies after snake bite
- Second stimulus checks: Democrats not happy GOP bill doesn’t include direct payments
- Sen. Hawley to introduce bill to raise police salaries; named after retired officer killed in riots