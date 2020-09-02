Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero and other state leaders will give an update Wednesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday afternoon there are an additional 615 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 62,112 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 841 deaths.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

