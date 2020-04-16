Coronavirus in Arkansas: New state unemployment website launched, hotline hours extended

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday afternoon there are 1,620 cases of the coronavirus in the state.

There were four additional deaths announced Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll due to the coronavirus to 37.

Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston announced Thursday that there is a new unemployment website.

The website, www.ARunemployment.com , provides an FAQ for Arkansans working through issues filing with unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can file online through the website between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., Sunday through Saturday, or call to file at 1-844-908-2178 during the same hours.

The state is also extending its hotline to 6 days a week, starting at 6 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.

To watch the full news conference, click here.