Coronavirus expected to smack Kansas City’s nightlife where it hurts

(Missourinet)– New federal guidelines aim to help flatten the coronavirus growth curve, but it will come at a cost to many businesses and workers. They include closing schools and avoiding groups of more than 10 people.

On Facebook, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the city’s popular nightlife and the people who make it all happen will take a hit. Under his order issued Monday, all city bars, restaurants and taverns are banned from operating unless they are providing takeout, drive-thru and delivery. Many servers and bartenders who live off tips will be out of luck.

“This is an awful, awful moment for a lot of people in our city. It’s an awful moment for me frankly,” says Lucas. “We’re going to try to make sure we that come out better on the other side – that we come out healthier and that we can protect as many people as possible.”

Hotels will still be open but wild parties are out of the question.

For those who hope to tie the knot soon in Kansas City, intimate gatherings only.

“For the next several weeks, unless your wedding is fewer than 10, we’re suggesting that it be either rescheduled or that we find some other way to hold it, and I say that with an amazing amount of regret,” says Lucas.

KCI airport remains open but the coronavirus has led to some airlines cutting back on flights.

Lucas says Kansas City area public and private K-12 schools will close until at least April 2. The mayor says many schools have plans to deal with getting meals to students while classes are out.

