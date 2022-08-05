HOPKINS, Mo — Deputies with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office apprehended an Iowa felon hiding in Hopkins, Missouri, after a chase that ended near a corn field.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gurardo Gutierrez was hiding in Hopkins when a warrant for his arrest was issued from Iowa alleging he was a felon in possession of a firearm and he used it during an assault.

An investigation by deputies saw several people get in a blue 2008 Ford Explorer at a residence and drive off with Gutierrez.

A plan to stop the vehicle was put in motion and a traffic stop was attempted just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 4.

The vehicle did not stop and attempted to drive away at a high rate of speed and evaded tire deflation devices planted earlier.

The Explorer exited off Highway 148 and stopped on Imperial Road, north of 177th Street. The people inside tried to run away on foot.

Fortunately, the suspects failed to consider several things in their attempt to escape. 1. Its August and the corn is very tall making a run for it difficult. 2. It’s hot, real hot. 3. Lots of Deputies showed up quickly with a K-9. Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office

Soon after, the suspects were arrested and Gutierrez’s extradition process to Iowa was started.

The sheriff’s office will submit a case for consideration of criminal charges for the other suspects to the prosecuting attorney.