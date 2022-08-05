WASHINGTON – Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush and U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt have sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday calling for “prompt action” after several rounds of flooding in the St. Louis area over the last few weeks.

The letter comes one day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden over severe weather and flash flooding in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.

Widespread flash floods slammed the St. Louis region last week after historic rainfall, leading to more than a foot of rain for some municipalities in late-July. Heavy winds and flash floods also hit some areas around St. Louis from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

The letter states that FEMA and local officials have determined more than $35 million in damages from St. Louis City and three nearby counties and extensive damages to at least 100 businesses.

“We respectfully request your prompt action to ensure that these communities receive the immediate federal support needed to respond to the disaster,” the letter states. “Along with our fellow Missourians, we appreciate your attention to this request and stand by ready to assist in any way possible.”

Rep. Bush and Sen. Blunt teamed up to write the letter, which also had signatures from U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley and several other Missouri Congress members.