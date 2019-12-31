Cops cleared for using deadly force in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A prosecuting attorney is clearing two Fayetteville officers of any wrongdoing after they used deadly force to stop a man who shot and killed a fellow officer.

Back on Dec. 7, London Phillips walked up to officer Stephen Carr who was sitting in a patrol car and shot at him multiple times and killing him.

Both officers Seay Floyd and Natalie Eucce both went after Phillips after hearing the shots. Deadly force was then used, killing Phillips.

While the Washington County prosecutor considered their actions justified, both officers will continue to be on administrative leave while the internal investigation continues.