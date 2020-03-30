Convicted murder now charged in fatal drug overdose

by: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) — A convicted murderer is facing new charges in federal court in an investigation that began with a fatal drug overdose.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Thursday that 48-year-old Markquis “Two” Bryant was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of one or more firearms, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Prosecutors say Bryant sold drugs on March 6 that killed someone the next day in Florissant.

Bryant has prior convictions, including a 1998 homicide in St. Louis.

