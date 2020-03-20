Confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Jefferson City Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A member of the state house of representatives tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the released statement, members of staff will be notified if they might have been in contact with the patient.

All employees are requested to stay out of the Capitol for the next 10 days.

“While we learn more and work closely with DHSS to take every precaution necessary, we keep this member and their family in our thoughts and prayers in their battle to return back to health,” said the statement released by the Capitol.