Community leaders recognize security guards at Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Security guards who were working at a Kansas City club the night of a deadly shooting are coming together to support each other.

“We put ourselves in jeopardy sometimes,” said William Graves, with Total Care. “That’s what we get hired to do”

Sunday night, Jan. 19, a man opened fire at people inside this bar.

Independent contractors with the company, Total Care, were providing security.

One woman was killed before a security guard shot and killed the shooter.

Community leaders recognized the efforts of the security guards at an event yesterday.

Those with the company can’t talk about what exactly happened Sunday night.

They do confirm one of its contracted guards shot and killed the man who was firing at others outside the bar.

