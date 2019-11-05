Committee in Jefferson City listen to gun violence testimonies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gun violence was a big topic in Jefferson City today.

A Senate committee studying gun violence listened to hours of testimony.

Missourinet reports each of the seven senators on the committee invited witnesses from different backgrounds.

U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield are three of the top 15 most violent cities in the nation.

The committee is expected to come up with recommendations by December for the 2020 legislative session which starts in January.