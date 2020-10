HOWARD COUNTY, Mo.- A teenager from Columbia has died after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:50 a.m. when a 2004 Toyota Matrix exited the right side of U.S. Highway 40 near the Katy Trail and struck a traffic post and concrete bridge barrier.

The driver, 17-year-old Trey Potter, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This fatal crash is the first in October for Troop F and the 61st in 2020.