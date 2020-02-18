Columbia schools, police sued over girl’s arrest

COLUMBIA, Mo. (Columbia Missourian) — A Columbia woman is suing the city’s school district and police department after her daughter was wrongfully arrested at a middle school.

Kandas Holmes-Barnes’ then-14-year-old daughter was arrested at Smithton Middle School in January 2019 after officials were told she attacked a student. Investigators later determined it was a case of mistaken identity.

The lawsuit seeks a total of $2.4 million from the school district and police. Holmes-Barnes contends her daughter was discriminated against and since her arrest has undergone mental health diagnoses, cyberbullying and emotional distress.

The Columbia Missourian reports the district and police declined to comment on the lawsuit.

