Columbia man shot after threatening Jefferson City Police with a knife

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

Courtesy: Getty images

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- A man from Columbia has died after threatening Jefferson City Police with a knife.

According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened Sunday morning when police responded to a disturbance involving a man with a large knife at a shopping center.

The release states when officers contacted the suspect, 59-year-old James Reising, he presented a knife in a threatening manner.

“The suspect ignored verbal commands to drop the knife. The officers, fearing for their safety, fired their weapons striking the suspect,” the release says.

Reising was taken to a hospital in Jefferson City, where he later died.

No officers were injured, and the investigation is ongoing by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories