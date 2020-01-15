Cody Smith: Missouri revenue has been strong enough to avoid withholds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Missourinet)– Missouri’s governor will outline his legislative priorities and will release some details of his budget blueprint during Wednesday’s State of the State Address in Jefferson City.

Governor Mike Parson (R) signed a $29.7 billion state operating budget into law last summer, which included a three percent pay raise for state employees. It also included an $8 million retention pay plan aimed at wage increases for state Department of Corrections (DOC) staff.

State Budget Director Dan Haug will unveil the Parson administration’s budget blueprint to Capitol reporters, before Wednesday’s State of the State Address. The governor will deliver his State of the State Address at about 3 to a joint session of the Legislature.

One of the biggest things we’ll learn on Wednesday is whether Governor Parson’s proposed budget includes a pay increase for state employees. More than 14,000 state employees work in Jefferson City, making state government the town’s largest employer.

State revenues have been increasing.

Director Haug announced last week that net general revenue collections for 2019 fiscal year-to-date increased 5.2 percent compared to December 2018, from $4.31 billion last year to $4.53 billion this year.

Haug says Missouri’s individual income tax collections increased 5.1 percent for the year, from $3.1 billion last year to $3.26 billion this year. Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections jumped almost 21 percent for the year.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, tells Missourinet that revenue has been strong enough to avoid withholds.

The state Constitution requires Missouri lawmakers to approve a balanced budget by early May.

Once the governor unveils his proposed budget, each agency and statewide elected official will testify before the House Budget and Senate Appropriations Committees. Those hearings traditionally go well into February.

