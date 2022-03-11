CLINTON, Mo. — A Missouri animal shelter needs help to continue caring for the dogs and cats it is housing.

The Clinton Animal Shelter said it has been so full, it ran out of its supply of adult dog food. The shelter is now asking for help from strangers. The shelter gave followers a video tour of its stockpile showing empty shelves.

Mission Driven, a Kansas City animal organization, heard about the need and shared it on Facebook. It also shared the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist.

Bags of Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food can be bought from the list and shipped right to the shelter for less than $15 a bag. The shelter also has treats for cats and dogs, toys, and leashes on the list.

The need for help exists in the Springfield area as well. Rescue One shared it is completely at capacity and is temporarily not taking new animals to foster or rescue. The Southwest Missouri Humane Society also said it is in need of cleaning and office supplies.