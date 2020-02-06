Live Now
School Closings

Cleanup underway after lubricating mud spills into culvert

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Jefferson City capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A cleanup effort is underway in Jefferson City after about 1,100 gallons of a mud that is used to lubricate and cool cutting tools spilled into a stormwater culvert that feeds into the Moreau River.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the spill happened on Jan. 27 during the ongoing replacement of about 30 miles of pipeline for Phillips 66. The pipelines carry propane and butane to customers in Missouri and Illinois.

Joe Stoops, of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, estimates it will take a few weeks to clean up the spill of the clay-based mud.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now