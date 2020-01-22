Clean-up begins at now closed hog farm in Arkansas

Ar. (news-leader) — Clean-up is officially underway at a now-closed hog farm in Arkansas.

We’ve reported on the C and H Hog Farm and concerns that waste ponds on the property might overflow and spill into a creek that flows into the Buffalo National River six miles away.

The state paid the owners 6.2 million dollars to stop operations on the land.

According to the news-leader, the waste lagoons are now being drained and contaminated soil is being scraped away.

Clean-up costs are nearly $750,000.

