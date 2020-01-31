Clean Missouri bill protected by a filibuster

Mo. — Democrats in the Missouri Senate successfully filibustered a Republican bill focused on re-districting.

Voters approved Clean Missouri which would give a non-partisan demographer the lead in how the state’s legislative districts will be re-drawn.

Republicans tried to push forward a bill that would ask voters to consider a different plan.

The Republican plan would not be geared toward making the district more competitive.

Democrats filibustered into the early morning hours on Thursday, Jan. 29, preventing the bill from moving forward.

“We believe that clean Missouri was complicated, poorly written and to this day the proponents continue to demonstrate they don’t actually know what is in it or how it works,” said Senator Dave Schatz, Republican and president of Pro Team.

“Our job is to take care of the will of the people who signed the petition in the first place to put it on the ballot to make gerrymandering go away,” said Senator Walsh, Democrat and minority leader.

Republican leaders say if they’re plan is approved, it would still require a vote of the people.