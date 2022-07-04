WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The City of West Plains and Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a citywide boil water advisory.

According to a Facebook post by the City of West Plains, the advisory is due to high turbidity in a city well and a water main break on Monday morning.

High turbidity means that many particles are suspended in the water and light cannot get through.

The boil advisory recommends that customers boil all water used in the preparation of food and beverage consumption for 2 minutes.

The advisory also asked all residents to make the subsequent conservation efforts:

OUTDOOR TIPS:

As much as 80% of domestic water usage occurs outside the Home on lawns and gardens.

Adjust your irrigation timer monthly – lawns require different amounts of water in winter than in spring. Thus irrigating with the same amount of water results in an incredible waste of water.

The most efficient time for watering is early morning or late evening, when temps are cooler and winds lighter.

Avoid installing ornamental water features unless the water is recycled.

Don’t water the pavement. Set sprinklers so that water lands on lawns and gardens, not on pavement, and stop sprinklers when puddles or runoff occur and allow the water to soak into the soil before resuming watering.

Use a broom or blower to clean sidewalks/driveways, not gallons and gallons of water.

Cover your swimming pool, this helps to reduce evaporation. A pool cover can reduce water loss by 90%.

INDOOR TIPS:

Studies have shown homes can waste more than 10% due to leaks.

Check your indoor water-using appliances and devices for leaks. The largest water user inside the home is the toilet.

Check your toilet for leaks. A leak inside the toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water a day. Check by adding a few drops of food coloring into the tank. If there is a leak, the color will show in the bowl in about 30 minutes. Check for worn-out, corroded, or bent parts. Replacement kits are relatively inexpensive and easily installed.

Faucet leaks are usually visible; however, there are some unnoticeable leaks in areas like the on/off handle or in the pipes below the basin.• Drips of 60 drops per minute = 192 gallons per month; 90 drops per minute = 310 gallons per month; a 3” stream = 1095 gallons per month. This increases your monthly water and sewer bill.