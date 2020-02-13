City in Kansas considers becoming a sanctuary city

LAWERENCE, Ks. — A city in Kansas is considering becoming a sanctuary city. This would become the closest sanctuary city to Missouri.

The proposal happened at a city hall meeting last night in Lawrence, Kansas where they discussed the possibility of becoming a sanctuary city.

Lawrence city officials worked with a group called the ‘sanctuary alliance’ on the city’s immigration policy

Most people at the meeting supported the proposal.

“Completely against what the current president is doing when it comes to immigration I think most of us realize that these aren’t dangerous people,” said Chris Flowers, resident in Lawerence, Kansas.

But some, like local Dan Cady, are not on board.

“Nobody is above the law,” Cady said. “I’ ve heard that a lot on the news lately no what is above the law no one is above the law and if you don ‘t like it we are congressman and have them change it. No one is available but no one is above the law.”

Three years ago, Lawrence became a ‘welcoming city’

City officials are aware that adopting this status could cause potential risks of funding and relationships with the federal government.