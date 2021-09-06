City in Arkansas plans to build village for veterans

DIAMOND CITY, Ark. — Diamond City in Arkansas is developing more affordable housing projects including a tiny home village to help former veterans.

The city purchased 52 acres of land to build a new campground site and the mayor has announced a tiny house village is aimed to be transitional homes for veterans. The community will feature a counseling center, a clinic, and a gym. Mayor Jamie Nuessner says he also wants to design the village to look like the united states flag if you were to view it on google earth.

Nuessner says he has been able to develop more projects because he is seeing more local interest in the city from surrounding areas.

“The RV’s, the campers, the camping, the outdoor activities, the new generation of Millenials that love mountain biking and hiking and really taking advantage of that,” said Nuessner. “We’re set up with three sides of the water. Bull Shoals lake is amazing. We’re just the perfect storm of a golf course, marina and land… and affordable land.”

A new subdivision is being built next to the local golf course and the city is looking to bring in a bank, pharmacy, and gas station.