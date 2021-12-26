Christmas fire leaves West Plains Walmart closed

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (ORN)– The West Plains Walmart posted to its social media account that the store will remain closed until further notice, and that employees should report to work as scheduled.

Shortly before 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 25th, a Fire was reported at the West Plains Walmart Supercenter.

Upon arrival, units from The West Plains Fire Department and Howell County Rural Fire Department, as well as others were on site. At this time the cause of the fire is unofficially said to have begun in the Jewelry Department.

No one was injured or in the building at the time of the fire, as all of the Walmart Employees were off for the Christmas Holiday. The extent of the damage is not known at the time.