OZARK, Mo. – Ozark is getting a new inclusive playground, according to a release from the City.

The playground will be located at the Neal & Betty Grubaugh Park. The playground will include an ADA-accessible swing, A sensory climber, and activities like the Rock-N-Wave and Inclusive Orbit that provide accessibility to mobility devices.

“Our Parks & Recreation, Public Works, and Planning Departments have been working tirelessly on this project, and we are thrilled to see it become a reality. It is because of their hard work and our sponsors’ generosity that generations of children of all abilities will be able to play here and make lasting friendships.” Samantha Payne, Deputy City Administrator.

“CC Links, along with our parent support group Christian County Voice has been working to raise funds for an All-inclusive playground for nine (9) years. Together, we are excited about the opportunity that all 582 individuals and families that CC Links supports can play in an inclusive and fun environment.” Andrea Swope, CC Links Executive Director

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on June 30, 2022, at noon. There will be food drinks and games as well.