Chiefs fans required to wear masks in some areas of Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are ready to host their first home game of the preseason Friday night.

Kickoff for the game against the Minnesota Vikings is at 7:05 p.m. It is the only preseason game of the year at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. Friday, and parking passes must be purchased online prior to the game. Gates for fans with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level open at 4:30 p.m. All other gates open at 5 p.m.

Fans planning to attend the game need to take a mask with them, regardless of vaccination status.

The Chiefs said that according to Kansas City, Missouri’s ordinance, all fans are required to mask up while in public indoor spaces. That includes while visiting Arrowhead’s restrooms. Fans are also required to wear masks in the following locations at Arrowhead:

CommunityAmerica Club Level

Ford Founder’s Club

Foolish Lounge

Broadcast Lounge

Signature Suite Lounge

Locker Room Club

Tickets for Less Penthouse

Draft Room

Chiefs Pro Shop

Fans who are eating or drinking in any of those locations are exempt from wearing masks.

The city’s health order and mask policy will be in place through at least Sept. 23. That means masks will be required while inside indoor areas at Arrowhead stadium for at least the first game of the regular season against the Browns on Sept. 12.

Masks are not required outdoors, but the Chiefs encourage guests who are not fully vaccinated to wear them while at Arrowhead. According to the organization, unvaccinated staff members and all personnel working inside enclosed public areas are told to wear masks.

The Chiefs say Arrowhead has an enhanced cleaning and sanitization schedule and all high-touch areas are cleaned throughout the event. Hand sanitizers are also available throughout the stadium. Concession stands are contactless and many offer mobile or kiosk ordering. Fans can also pay with scan options like Chiefs Pay, Apple, Google and Samsung Pay. Cash is not accepted anywhere inside Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs posted additional information about safety precautions online.