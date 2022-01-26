Chiefs fans donations amount to 178k for the Patricia Allen Fund

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

BUFFALO N.Y. — Chiefs fans generosity following their historic divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills has paid off.

Oishei Children’s Hospital tweeted out they raised $178,000 for the Patricia Allen Fund, named after Josh Allen’s grandmother, who passed away in November 2020, just before a game Allen played in. There were 9800 donations within a 24 hour span.

The donations were in $13 increments, representing the 13 seconds it took for the Chiefs to tie the game and send it to overtime.

The idea was sparked by a Chiefs fan account on Twitter called “Chiefs Kingdom Memes,” urging fans to send $13 to support the foundation.

Owner of the account, Brett Fitzgerald, initially intended for fans to donate to Patrick Mahomes foundation, 15 & the Mahomies, but took a page from Bills Mafia, as they’re known for constantly donating to opposing teams or players foundations.

Chiefs fans should be proud as their charitable efforts have more than made a huge impact.

